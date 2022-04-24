Barclays Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Barclays set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($61.29) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.29) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.06 ($71.03).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($88.20) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($118.39).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

