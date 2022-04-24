Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.55) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.81) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.68) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital began coverage on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 381.60 ($4.96) on Wednesday. IntegraFin has a 1 year low of GBX 363.60 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 610.50 ($7.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 418.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 498.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

