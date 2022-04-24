Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 777.33 ($10.11).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.32) to GBX 710 ($9.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.54) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.63) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,568.67).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 518.40 ($6.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 546.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 634.08. The stock has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 494.47 ($6.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 790.87 ($10.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

