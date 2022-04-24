Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Shares of BBWI opened at $53.41 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

