BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,286. BCE has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 62,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 136,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 19,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

