BCE (TSE:BCE) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a C$63.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered BCE to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.46.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$72.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$69.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. The stock has a market cap of C$65.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20. BCE has a twelve month low of C$57.66 and a twelve month high of C$74.09.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. BCE’s payout ratio is 117.10%.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.