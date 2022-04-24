Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,517,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.59. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

