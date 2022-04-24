Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€324.00” Price Target for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($348.39) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of MUV2 stock opened at €235.00 ($252.69) on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a fifty-two week high of €198.95 ($213.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €241.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €252.24.
About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (Get Rating)
