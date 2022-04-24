Beyond Finance Achieves Market Cap of $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.53 or 0.07415377 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,318.64 or 1.00003133 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

