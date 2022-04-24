BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,022 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. 7,489,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,040,884. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.