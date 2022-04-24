BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. 68,370,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,612,600. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

