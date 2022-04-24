BHK Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after buying an additional 321,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 69,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,705,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.