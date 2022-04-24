BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 426 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 9.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.56. 427,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,132. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

