BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.57.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSL traded down $7.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.57. 342,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $178.73 and a 1 year high of $262.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

