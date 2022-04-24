Binamon One Day Volume Reaches $750,593.00 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $750,593.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.30 or 0.07407299 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,638.09 or 0.99925675 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

