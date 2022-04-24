Binance USD Market Capitalization Reaches $17.58 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion and $2.62 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,558,654,054 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

