Bitcoin Atom Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $89.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $719,227.61 and approximately $89.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

