BitDAO (BIT) Market Cap Tops $737.73 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $737.73 million and approximately $21.25 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.67 or 0.07405151 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,732.17 or 0.99849273 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

