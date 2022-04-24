BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

BlackRock stock traded down $18.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $662.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $729.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $833.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

