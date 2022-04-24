Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

BX opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.98. Blackstone has a one year low of $83.15 and a one year high of $149.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

