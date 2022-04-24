Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.45.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of BLND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. 1,128,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,629 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

