Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Cap of $250,835.07

Blockpass (PASS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $250,835.07 and $24,993.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

