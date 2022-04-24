Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

BONH opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bonhill Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5.16 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 17 ($0.22). The firm has a market cap of £5.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Simon Stilwell bought 200,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,623.47). Also, insider Laurie Benson bought 48,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £4,890.20 ($6,362.48).

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, data and analytics, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.