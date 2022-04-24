Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,485,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.