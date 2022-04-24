Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,257 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Shares of PKG traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.18. The stock had a trading volume of 453,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,310. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

