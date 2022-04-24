Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 947 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 947 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.35.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $255.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.62. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.