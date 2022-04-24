Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.32. 2,316,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,426. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

