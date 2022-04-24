Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $150.44 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.