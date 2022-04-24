Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 916 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $258.59 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.47.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

