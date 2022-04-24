Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,062 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 173,574 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.81 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

