Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,321,000 after buying an additional 136,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,217,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,110,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,996,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 521,000 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,711. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

