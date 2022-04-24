Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $486,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,103,000 after acquiring an additional 137,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares during the last quarter.

IHI traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. 2,255,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,100. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $67.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67.

