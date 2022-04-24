Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMO. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMO stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

