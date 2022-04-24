Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,207.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 86.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.