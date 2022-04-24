Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $119.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

