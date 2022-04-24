Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,346,585 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

