Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $66,938,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

