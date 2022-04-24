Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

AMT opened at $261.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

