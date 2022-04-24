Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $277,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.