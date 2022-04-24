Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 214 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.37 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

