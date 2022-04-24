Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 275 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX opened at $255.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.35 and a 200 day moving average of $256.34. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.