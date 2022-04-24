Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 311 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Shares of CVX opened at $160.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.47. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $316.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.