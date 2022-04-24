Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 356 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
WMT opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
