Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 356 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.