Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $129,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

NYSE:ASX opened at $6.66 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.