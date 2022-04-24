Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $155.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $152,930,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $75,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $63,655,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,996,000 after acquiring an additional 386,505 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after acquiring an additional 269,168 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFAM stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 309,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

