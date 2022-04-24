Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.49 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.26 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.18 billion to $49.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

BMY stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,110,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.