Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 625%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of APLE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,248. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

