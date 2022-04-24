Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.63. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $238,223 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,658. The company has a market cap of $492.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

