Brokerages Anticipate First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Brokerages predict that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.53). First Wave BioPharma reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $243,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 154,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The company is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with various clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies, known as niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

