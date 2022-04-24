Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.17). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

